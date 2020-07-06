All apartments in Jacksonville
1658 W 33rd St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

1658 W 33rd St

1658 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1658 West 33rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b7737d035 ---- -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter's insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month's rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 W 33rd St have any available units?
1658 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1658 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1658 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1658 W 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1658 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 1658 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1658 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 W 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 1658 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1658 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 1658 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1658 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1658 W 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1658 W 33rd St has units with air conditioning.

