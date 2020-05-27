Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1657 Blue Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1657 Blue Avenue
1657 Blue Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1657 Blue Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly updated - Two bedroom one bath freshly painted and new flooring throughout
(RLNE5640729)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1657 Blue Avenue have any available units?
1657 Blue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1657 Blue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Blue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Blue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Blue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Blue Avenue offer parking?
No, 1657 Blue Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1657 Blue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 Blue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Blue Avenue have a pool?
No, 1657 Blue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Blue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1657 Blue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Blue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 Blue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1657 Blue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1657 Blue Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
