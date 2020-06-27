All apartments in Jacksonville
1651 W 11TH ST
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1651 W 11TH ST

1651 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1651 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 137231

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $875.00 and deposit $875.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET.
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137231
Property Id 137231

(RLNE5471816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

