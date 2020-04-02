All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1651 STAFFORD RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1651 STAFFORD RD

1651 Stafford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Stafford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 STAFFORD RD have any available units?
1651 STAFFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 STAFFORD RD have?
Some of 1651 STAFFORD RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 STAFFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
1651 STAFFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 STAFFORD RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 STAFFORD RD is pet friendly.
Does 1651 STAFFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 1651 STAFFORD RD offers parking.
Does 1651 STAFFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 STAFFORD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 STAFFORD RD have a pool?
No, 1651 STAFFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 1651 STAFFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 1651 STAFFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 STAFFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 STAFFORD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
