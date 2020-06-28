All apartments in Jacksonville
1651 FLAGLER AVE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

1651 FLAGLER AVE

1651 Flagler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Flagler Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom 2 STORY Home-Separate Living /Dining Rooms-KITCHEN EQUIPPED-HARDWOOD FLOORS-Sun Porch-NEAR THE SQUARE-1 Car Garage-OFF STREET PARKING-NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 FLAGLER AVE have any available units?
1651 FLAGLER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 FLAGLER AVE have?
Some of 1651 FLAGLER AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 FLAGLER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1651 FLAGLER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 FLAGLER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1651 FLAGLER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1651 FLAGLER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1651 FLAGLER AVE offers parking.
Does 1651 FLAGLER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 FLAGLER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 FLAGLER AVE have a pool?
No, 1651 FLAGLER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1651 FLAGLER AVE have accessible units?
No, 1651 FLAGLER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 FLAGLER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 FLAGLER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
