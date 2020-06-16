1650 College Circle North

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,258sf 3 bed 1.5 bath (shower and vanity) home has a large floor plan with newly remodeled bathrooms, flooring and kitchen.



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com



Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.



Monthly rent includes exterminator services and landscaping.



Additional fees apply:



Application fee - $50 per adult



Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.