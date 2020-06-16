All apartments in Jacksonville
1650 College Circle North
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:14 PM

1650 College Circle North

1650 College Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

1650 College Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,258sf 3 bed 1.5 bath (shower and vanity) home has a large floor plan with newly remodeled bathrooms, flooring and kitchen.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.

Monthly rent includes exterminator services and landscaping.

Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

