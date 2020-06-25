All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1644 TALBOT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1644 TALBOT AVE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

1644 TALBOT AVE

1644 Talbot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1644 Talbot Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Desirable location!! Hard to find a nice rental just four blocks to The Shops of Avondale. Short term lease - 7 months, fully furnished, utilities included.Lovely neighborhood and cared for 2 bed/1.5 bath home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 TALBOT AVE have any available units?
1644 TALBOT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 TALBOT AVE have?
Some of 1644 TALBOT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 TALBOT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1644 TALBOT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 TALBOT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1644 TALBOT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1644 TALBOT AVE offer parking?
No, 1644 TALBOT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1644 TALBOT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 TALBOT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 TALBOT AVE have a pool?
No, 1644 TALBOT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1644 TALBOT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1644 TALBOT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 TALBOT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 TALBOT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia