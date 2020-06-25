Desirable location!! Hard to find a nice rental just four blocks to The Shops of Avondale. Short term lease - 7 months, fully furnished, utilities included.Lovely neighborhood and cared for 2 bed/1.5 bath home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1644 TALBOT AVE have any available units?
1644 TALBOT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.