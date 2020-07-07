Rent Calculator
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM
1 of 1
1639 W 16TH ST
1639 West 16th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1639 West 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom one bath home with central heat and air. Fenced yard front and back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1639 W 16TH ST have any available units?
1639 W 16TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1639 W 16TH ST have?
Some of 1639 W 16TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1639 W 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1639 W 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 W 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1639 W 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1639 W 16TH ST offer parking?
No, 1639 W 16TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1639 W 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 W 16TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 W 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 1639 W 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1639 W 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1639 W 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 W 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 W 16TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
