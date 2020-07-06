All apartments in Jacksonville
1636 W 24TH
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1636 W 24TH

1636 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1636 West 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONCE UPON A TIME GROUP - Property Id: 261739

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $925.00 and deposit $925.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee is $50.00 after application is approved

Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261739
Property Id 261739

(RLNE5700957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 W 24TH have any available units?
1636 W 24TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 W 24TH have?
Some of 1636 W 24TH's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 W 24TH currently offering any rent specials?
1636 W 24TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 W 24TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 W 24TH is pet friendly.
Does 1636 W 24TH offer parking?
No, 1636 W 24TH does not offer parking.
Does 1636 W 24TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 W 24TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 W 24TH have a pool?
No, 1636 W 24TH does not have a pool.
Does 1636 W 24TH have accessible units?
No, 1636 W 24TH does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 W 24TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 W 24TH does not have units with dishwashers.

