16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT

A must see in Yellow Bluff Hideaway! This large 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with additional playroom and study. This open floor plan boasts 10' ceilings, and includes a classic kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and breakfast nook. But wait, there is more, it also has a formal dining room, great room, large master Bedroom with a deluxe master bath. There is tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. It has a 2-car garage, white vinyl fence around the backyard and extended outdoor BBQ patio for entertaining. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, amenities include: Pool, Children's Splash Park, Playground, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Club House and Fitness Center. Dining and shopping minutes away at River City Marketplace. Close to I95 & I295.