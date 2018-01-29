All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT

16350 Bamboo Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16350 Bamboo Bluff Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
A must see in Yellow Bluff Hideaway! This large 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with additional playroom and study. This open floor plan boasts 10' ceilings, and includes a classic kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and breakfast nook. But wait, there is more, it also has a formal dining room, great room, large master Bedroom with a deluxe master bath. There is tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. It has a 2-car garage, white vinyl fence around the backyard and extended outdoor BBQ patio for entertaining. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, amenities include: Pool, Children's Splash Park, Playground, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Club House and Fitness Center. Dining and shopping minutes away at River City Marketplace. Close to I95 & I295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT have any available units?
16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT have?
Some of 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT currently offering any rent specials?
16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT pet-friendly?
No, 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT offer parking?
Yes, 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT offers parking.
Does 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT have a pool?
Yes, 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT has a pool.
Does 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT have accessible units?
No, 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT does not have accessible units.
Does 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16350 BAMBOO BLUFF CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia