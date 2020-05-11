Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
Jacksonville, FL
1634 Hammond Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1634 Hammond Boulevard
1634 Hammond Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
1634 Hammond Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates
Amenities
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
All utilities paid by the landlord. Move-in ready home on a large homesite with covered parking. The separate mother-in-law suite in the backyard is NOT for rent, only the main house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1634 Hammond Boulevard have any available units?
1634 Hammond Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1634 Hammond Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Hammond Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Hammond Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Hammond Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1634 Hammond Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Hammond Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1634 Hammond Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Hammond Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Hammond Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1634 Hammond Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Hammond Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1634 Hammond Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Hammond Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Hammond Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Hammond Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 Hammond Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
