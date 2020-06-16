All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:05 PM

1631 Windhaven Drive East

1631 Windhaven Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Windhaven Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Windhaven Drive East have any available units?
1631 Windhaven Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1631 Windhaven Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Windhaven Drive East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Windhaven Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Windhaven Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Windhaven Drive East offer parking?
No, 1631 Windhaven Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 1631 Windhaven Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Windhaven Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Windhaven Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 1631 Windhaven Drive East has a pool.
Does 1631 Windhaven Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1631 Windhaven Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Windhaven Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Windhaven Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Windhaven Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Windhaven Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
