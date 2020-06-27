Rent Calculator
1631 MC CONIHE ST
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM
1 of 1
1631 MC CONIHE ST
1631 Mcconihe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1631 Mcconihe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/1 has New paint. Bathrooms, refrigerator, inside laundrey room with washer/dryer connect, yard is part fence in. New floor in bath.New A/C
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1631 MC CONIHE ST have any available units?
1631 MC CONIHE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1631 MC CONIHE ST have?
Some of 1631 MC CONIHE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1631 MC CONIHE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1631 MC CONIHE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 MC CONIHE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1631 MC CONIHE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1631 MC CONIHE ST offer parking?
No, 1631 MC CONIHE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1631 MC CONIHE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 MC CONIHE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 MC CONIHE ST have a pool?
No, 1631 MC CONIHE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1631 MC CONIHE ST have accessible units?
No, 1631 MC CONIHE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 MC CONIHE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 MC CONIHE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
