Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:57 PM

1629 West 31 St

1629 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1629 West 31st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This 2 bed\1 bath offers affordable living in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Fresh paint, wood laminate flooring, central heat/air, appliances, nice sized bedrooms and off street parking. Note: There is no w/d hookups. Home has been inspected and approved for section 8. Owner pays water, trash, sewer and tenant is responsible for electric and lawn care.
Status: PENDING APPLICATION
Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in last 5 years, No felonies. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 West 31 St have any available units?
1629 West 31 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 West 31 St have?
Some of 1629 West 31 St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 West 31 St currently offering any rent specials?
1629 West 31 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 West 31 St pet-friendly?
No, 1629 West 31 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1629 West 31 St offer parking?
Yes, 1629 West 31 St offers parking.
Does 1629 West 31 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 West 31 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 West 31 St have a pool?
No, 1629 West 31 St does not have a pool.
Does 1629 West 31 St have accessible units?
No, 1629 West 31 St does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 West 31 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 West 31 St does not have units with dishwashers.

