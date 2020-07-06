1629 West 31 St

Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This 2 bed\1 bath offers affordable living in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Fresh paint, wood laminate flooring, central heat/air, appliances, nice sized bedrooms and off street parking. Note: There is no w/d hookups. Home has been inspected and approved for section 8. Owner pays water, trash, sewer and tenant is responsible for electric and lawn care.

Status: PENDING APPLICATION

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in last 5 years, No felonies. NO PETS ALLOWED.