16280 STANIS CT
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:42 AM

16280 STANIS CT

16280 Stanis Court · No Longer Available
Location

16280 Stanis Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Well-maintained home on the Northside. Formal living and dining rooms, and separate family room. Large fully equipped beautiful kitchen. Four bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Screened in back porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16280 STANIS CT have any available units?
16280 STANIS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16280 STANIS CT have?
Some of 16280 STANIS CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16280 STANIS CT currently offering any rent specials?
16280 STANIS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16280 STANIS CT pet-friendly?
No, 16280 STANIS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 16280 STANIS CT offer parking?
No, 16280 STANIS CT does not offer parking.
Does 16280 STANIS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16280 STANIS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16280 STANIS CT have a pool?
Yes, 16280 STANIS CT has a pool.
Does 16280 STANIS CT have accessible units?
No, 16280 STANIS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 16280 STANIS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16280 STANIS CT has units with dishwashers.
