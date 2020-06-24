16280 STANIS CT

16280 Stanis Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Pecan Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Well-maintained home on the Northside. Formal living and dining rooms, and separate family room. Large fully equipped beautiful kitchen. Four bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Screened in back porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
