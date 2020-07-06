All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

1627 W. 24th St.

1627 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1627 West 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 in Moncrief Park - *No Application Fee & 1/2 Off First Month's Rent*. Cozy 3/1 single family home with central a/c and appliances

(RLNE5331754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 W. 24th St. have any available units?
1627 W. 24th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1627 W. 24th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1627 W. 24th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 W. 24th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 W. 24th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1627 W. 24th St. offer parking?
No, 1627 W. 24th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1627 W. 24th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 W. 24th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 W. 24th St. have a pool?
No, 1627 W. 24th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1627 W. 24th St. have accessible units?
No, 1627 W. 24th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 W. 24th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 W. 24th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 W. 24th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1627 W. 24th St. has units with air conditioning.

