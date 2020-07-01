Rent Calculator
1625 FOREST HILLS RD
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 12
1625 FOREST HILLS RD
1625 Forest Hills Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1625 Forest Hills Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent. Move-in ready. Hardwood flooring. New roof, new paint, new plumbing. Big kitchen. screened in porch. Big back yard. Carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 FOREST HILLS RD have any available units?
1625 FOREST HILLS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1625 FOREST HILLS RD have?
Some of 1625 FOREST HILLS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1625 FOREST HILLS RD currently offering any rent specials?
1625 FOREST HILLS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 FOREST HILLS RD pet-friendly?
No, 1625 FOREST HILLS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1625 FOREST HILLS RD offer parking?
Yes, 1625 FOREST HILLS RD offers parking.
Does 1625 FOREST HILLS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 FOREST HILLS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 FOREST HILLS RD have a pool?
No, 1625 FOREST HILLS RD does not have a pool.
Does 1625 FOREST HILLS RD have accessible units?
No, 1625 FOREST HILLS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 FOREST HILLS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 FOREST HILLS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
