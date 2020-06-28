1624 PERRY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic opportunity for an updated 2 bed 2 bath with vaulted ceilings in this 3rd floor unit. Wood floors granite, new kitchen and baths,, balcony access, close to all the Springfield restaurants and nightlife.