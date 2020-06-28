All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

1624 PERRY ST

1624 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Fantastic opportunity for an updated 2 bed 2 bath with vaulted ceilings in this 3rd floor unit. Wood floors granite, new kitchen and baths,, balcony access, close to all the Springfield restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 PERRY ST have any available units?
1624 PERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 PERRY ST have?
Some of 1624 PERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 PERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1624 PERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 PERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1624 PERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1624 PERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1624 PERRY ST offers parking.
Does 1624 PERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 PERRY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 PERRY ST have a pool?
No, 1624 PERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1624 PERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 1624 PERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 PERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 PERRY ST has units with dishwashers.
