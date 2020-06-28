1624 PERRY ST

1624 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic opportunity for an updated 2 bed 2 bath with vaulted ceilings in this 3rd floor unit. Wood floors granite, new kitchen and baths,, balcony access, close to all the Springfield restaurants and nightlife.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
