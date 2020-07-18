All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1624 ORLANDO CIR S

1624 Orlando Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Orlando Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Appliances And Cabinets - Upgraded Electricity - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Refinished Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Enclosed Front Porch - Fenced Back Yard - 1 Car Garage - Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

