Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1624 ORLANDO CIR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1624 ORLANDO CIR S
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1624 ORLANDO CIR S
1624 Orlando Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1624 Orlando Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Appliances And Cabinets - Upgraded Electricity - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Refinished Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Enclosed Front Porch - Fenced Back Yard - 1 Car Garage - Off Street Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1624 ORLANDO CIR S have any available units?
1624 ORLANDO CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1624 ORLANDO CIR S have?
Some of 1624 ORLANDO CIR S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1624 ORLANDO CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
1624 ORLANDO CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 ORLANDO CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 1624 ORLANDO CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1624 ORLANDO CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 1624 ORLANDO CIR S offers parking.
Does 1624 ORLANDO CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 ORLANDO CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 ORLANDO CIR S have a pool?
No, 1624 ORLANDO CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 1624 ORLANDO CIR S have accessible units?
No, 1624 ORLANDO CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 ORLANDO CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 ORLANDO CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia