All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1624 LINDEN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1624 LINDEN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1624 LINDEN AVE

1624 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
St. Nicholas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1624 Linden Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Nicholas

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3/1 Central heat and air, Laundry hookups, fenced back yard.Concrete driveway to be added.$950 per month $950 sec dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have any available units?
1624 LINDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1624 LINDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 LINDEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 LINDEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE offer parking?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1624 LINDEN AVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia