Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1624 LINDEN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1624 LINDEN AVE
1624 Linden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
St. Nicholas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1624 Linden Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Nicholas
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3/1 Central heat and air, Laundry hookups, fenced back yard.Concrete driveway to be added.$950 per month $950 sec dep.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have any available units?
1624 LINDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1624 LINDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 LINDEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 LINDEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE offer parking?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 LINDEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 LINDEN AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1624 LINDEN AVE has units with air conditioning.
