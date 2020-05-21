All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1624 Hammond Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1624 Hammond Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:05 AM

1624 Hammond Boulevard

1624 Hammond Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1624 Hammond Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Military Welcome! 5-Car Garage (3-car attached to home and 2-car detached) - Great parking, great back yard space and open floorplan. What more could you want? Schedule a tour today. (renters insurance is required by tenant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Hammond Boulevard have any available units?
1624 Hammond Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1624 Hammond Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Hammond Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Hammond Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Hammond Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1624 Hammond Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Hammond Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1624 Hammond Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Hammond Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Hammond Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1624 Hammond Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Hammond Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1624 Hammond Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Hammond Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Hammond Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Hammond Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Hammond Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia