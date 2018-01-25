All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1620 Donald Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1620 Donald Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1620 Donald Street

1620 Donald Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1620 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
Charming End-Unit! Walk To The Avondale Strip!!! - Property Id: 235249

PRIVATELY ACCESSED, charming 2-bedroom END UNIT situated on a quiet road amongst historically preserved mansions of Avondale. Inside you'll find HARDWOOD floors, HIGH CEILINGS, updated kitchen with GRANITE countertops, walk-in PANTRY, dishwasher, washer/dryer, ample STORAGE, private SCREENED-IN PORCH, Fenced and secured BACKYARD, and RESERVED PARKING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking and Biking distance to The Shoppes of Avondale, Community Garden, Five Points, Downtown Riverside, Hospital, entertainment, the river, parks, public library, and more. Easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville. Water, Sewer, and Gas are included! Pet-friendly, subject to refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. No smoking. Must pass credit and background check. No past evictions and no crimes against others. Call, text, or send a message to schedule your showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235249
Property Id 235249

(RLNE5610130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Donald Street have any available units?
1620 Donald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Donald Street have?
Some of 1620 Donald Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Donald Street currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Donald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Donald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Donald Street is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Donald Street offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Donald Street offers parking.
Does 1620 Donald Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Donald Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Donald Street have a pool?
No, 1620 Donald Street does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Donald Street have accessible units?
No, 1620 Donald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Donald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Donald Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia