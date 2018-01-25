1620 Donald Street

Amenities

Charming End-Unit! Walk To The Avondale Strip!!! - Property Id: 235249



PRIVATELY ACCESSED, charming 2-bedroom END UNIT situated on a quiet road amongst historically preserved mansions of Avondale. Inside you'll find HARDWOOD floors, HIGH CEILINGS, updated kitchen with GRANITE countertops, walk-in PANTRY, dishwasher, washer/dryer, ample STORAGE, private SCREENED-IN PORCH, Fenced and secured BACKYARD, and RESERVED PARKING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking and Biking distance to The Shoppes of Avondale, Community Garden, Five Points, Downtown Riverside, Hospital, entertainment, the river, parks, public library, and more. Easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville. Water, Sewer, and Gas are included! Pet-friendly, subject to refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. No smoking. Must pass credit and background check. No past evictions and no crimes against others. Call, text, or send a message to schedule your showing!

Property Id 235249



