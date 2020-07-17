All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:01 PM

16198 DOWING CREEK DR

16198 Downing Creek Drive · (904) 900-4766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16198 Downing Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.5 bath spacious floor plan in Yellow Bluff Landing features impressive architectural shingles, stucco and ledgestone front, rear covered patio, double step tray ceiling at master bedroom, pendant lights, finished 2-car garage, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. Landscaping Included. Small pets welcomed. Enjoy luxurious living at an affordable price with exclusive amenities featuring a resort-style pool, kid's splash park with slides & fountains, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with kitchen, expansive covered porch and fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16198 DOWING CREEK DR have any available units?
16198 DOWING CREEK DR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16198 DOWING CREEK DR have?
Some of 16198 DOWING CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16198 DOWING CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
16198 DOWING CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16198 DOWING CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 16198 DOWING CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 16198 DOWING CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 16198 DOWING CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 16198 DOWING CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16198 DOWING CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16198 DOWING CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 16198 DOWING CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 16198 DOWING CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 16198 DOWING CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 16198 DOWING CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16198 DOWING CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
