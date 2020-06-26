Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1619 BARNETT ST
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:13 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1619 BARNETT ST
1619 Barnett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1619 Barnett Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
***HUD ACCEPTED***This freshly painted two bedroom one bathroom duplex is ready for you to claim your independence!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1619 BARNETT ST have any available units?
1619 BARNETT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1619 BARNETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1619 BARNETT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 BARNETT ST pet-friendly?
No, 1619 BARNETT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1619 BARNETT ST offer parking?
Yes, 1619 BARNETT ST offers parking.
Does 1619 BARNETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 BARNETT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 BARNETT ST have a pool?
No, 1619 BARNETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1619 BARNETT ST have accessible units?
No, 1619 BARNETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 BARNETT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 BARNETT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 BARNETT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 BARNETT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
