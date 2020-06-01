All apartments in Jacksonville
16162 Blossom Lake Drive

16162 Blossom Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16162 Blossom Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Coming Soon:This charming home in Bainebridge Estates minutes away from Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace. This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes with 2139 sq. ft., 2 spacious living areas, ceramic tile and plush carpet. Formal dining and living totaling 4 living areas in this 3 bedroom home. Imagine yourself cooking in your new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. You can also relax on your private screened in patio over looking the preserve on your days off or enjoy the many community amenities such as tennis, jogging, playground or laying out by the resort style pool. Access to Interstate 95 and 295 which gives great commute anywhere in Jacksonville or surroundings areas. With shops, community activities, highway and airport all within 10 minutes of your home, you will find this home is perfect for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16162 Blossom Lake Drive have any available units?
16162 Blossom Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16162 Blossom Lake Drive have?
Some of 16162 Blossom Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16162 Blossom Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16162 Blossom Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16162 Blossom Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16162 Blossom Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 16162 Blossom Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 16162 Blossom Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16162 Blossom Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16162 Blossom Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16162 Blossom Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16162 Blossom Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 16162 Blossom Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 16162 Blossom Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16162 Blossom Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16162 Blossom Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
