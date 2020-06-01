16162 Blossom Lake Drive

Amenities

Coming Soon:This charming home in Bainebridge Estates minutes away from Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace. This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes with 2139 sq. ft., 2 spacious living areas, ceramic tile and plush carpet. Formal dining and living totaling 4 living areas in this 3 bedroom home. Imagine yourself cooking in your new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. You can also relax on your private screened in patio over looking the preserve on your days off or enjoy the many community amenities such as tennis, jogging, playground or laying out by the resort style pool. Access to Interstate 95 and 295 which gives great commute anywhere in Jacksonville or surroundings areas. With shops, community activities, highway and airport all within 10 minutes of your home, you will find this home is perfect for you.