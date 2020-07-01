All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1616 E. 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1616 E. 16th Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1616 E. 16th Street

1616 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1616 East 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom 1 bath - Great family home with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted walls and shampooed carpet.

(RLNE5594593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 E. 16th Street have any available units?
1616 E. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1616 E. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 E. 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 E. 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 E. 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street offer parking?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia