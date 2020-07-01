Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
1 of 1
1616 E. 16th Street
1616 East 16th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1616 East 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom 1 bath - Great family home with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted walls and shampooed carpet.
(RLNE5594593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have any available units?
1616 E. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1616 E. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 E. 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 E. 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 E. 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street offer parking?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 E. 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 E. 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
