1614 GUARDIAN DR
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM
1614 GUARDIAN DR
1614 Guardian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1614 Guardian Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH SEP LR, SEP DR, SEP FR, LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE, EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING, MILITARY BASE, ETC. A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1614 GUARDIAN DR have any available units?
1614 GUARDIAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1614 GUARDIAN DR have?
Some of 1614 GUARDIAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1614 GUARDIAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
1614 GUARDIAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 GUARDIAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 1614 GUARDIAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1614 GUARDIAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 1614 GUARDIAN DR offers parking.
Does 1614 GUARDIAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 GUARDIAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 GUARDIAN DR have a pool?
No, 1614 GUARDIAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 1614 GUARDIAN DR have accessible units?
No, 1614 GUARDIAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 GUARDIAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 GUARDIAN DR has units with dishwashers.
