1610 W 29th St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1610 W 29th St

1610 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 West 29th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef9cdd7095 ---- Come see this cute home on W 29th! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home, with carpet and tile flooring, washer and dryer hookups, and much more! Come see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 W 29th St have any available units?
1610 W 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1610 W 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
1610 W 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 W 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 W 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 1610 W 29th St offer parking?
No, 1610 W 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 1610 W 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 W 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 W 29th St have a pool?
No, 1610 W 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 1610 W 29th St have accessible units?
No, 1610 W 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 W 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 W 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 W 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 W 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.

