1610 Donald Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Donald Street

1610 Donald Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood steps away from restaurants, shopping, beaches, and public transportation! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, LED Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Backyard Deck, and One Parking Space. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/658775 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

