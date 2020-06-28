Cozy cottage for rent in Avondale/riverside area. 1 bed room one bath with open living room and kitchen design. Separate house with no one attached to you. Shared laundry. Seeking responsible long term tenant. Parking in front of unit. Water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1608 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.