Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

1608 CHERRY ST

1608 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy cottage for rent in Avondale/riverside area. 1 bed room one bath with open living room and kitchen design. Separate house with no one attached to you. Shared laundry. Seeking responsible long term tenant. Parking in front of unit. Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1608 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1608 CHERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1608 CHERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 CHERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1608 CHERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1608 CHERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1608 CHERRY ST offers parking.
Does 1608 CHERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 CHERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 CHERRY ST have a pool?
No, 1608 CHERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1608 CHERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 1608 CHERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 CHERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 CHERRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 CHERRY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 CHERRY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
