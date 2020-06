Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

2106 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Single Family Home in the Northside Community of Yellow Bluff Landing. Large Living Room with separate Formal Dining Room and Dedicated Office. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertops and Breakfast Room. Master Suite with Bay Window overlooking the Pond, Enclosed Shower, Double Vanities and His & Hers Closets. Three generous Guest Bedrooms. Screened Lanai. Washer & Dryer Included as well as Lawncare. Sorry, No Pets.