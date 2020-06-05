Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1607 KING ST
1607 KING ST
1607 King Street
·
Location
1607 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
RIVERSIDE 2/1, UPSTAIRS UNIT, living/dining combo, eat-in space in the kitchen, wood/tile floors. Convenient to Park and King St shops and restaurants and St. Vincent's hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 KING ST have any available units?
1607 KING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1607 KING ST have?
Some of 1607 KING ST's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1607 KING ST currently offering any rent specials?
1607 KING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 KING ST pet-friendly?
No, 1607 KING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1607 KING ST offer parking?
Yes, 1607 KING ST offers parking.
Does 1607 KING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 KING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 KING ST have a pool?
No, 1607 KING ST does not have a pool.
Does 1607 KING ST have accessible units?
No, 1607 KING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 KING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 KING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
