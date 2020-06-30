All apartments in Jacksonville
1605 WINTHROP ST
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

1605 WINTHROP ST

1605 Winthrop Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Winthrop Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 WINTHROP ST have any available units?
1605 WINTHROP ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1605 WINTHROP ST currently offering any rent specials?
1605 WINTHROP ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 WINTHROP ST pet-friendly?
No, 1605 WINTHROP ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1605 WINTHROP ST offer parking?
Yes, 1605 WINTHROP ST offers parking.
Does 1605 WINTHROP ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 WINTHROP ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 WINTHROP ST have a pool?
No, 1605 WINTHROP ST does not have a pool.
Does 1605 WINTHROP ST have accessible units?
No, 1605 WINTHROP ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 WINTHROP ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 WINTHROP ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 WINTHROP ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 WINTHROP ST does not have units with air conditioning.

