1605 FLAGLER AVE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM
1605 FLAGLER AVE
1605 Flagler Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1605 Flagler Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
SAN MARCO (32207) - Upstairs Apartment - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Hardwood Floors - AC - Laundry on Premises - Courtyard - Off Street Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 FLAGLER AVE have any available units?
1605 FLAGLER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1605 FLAGLER AVE have?
Some of 1605 FLAGLER AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1605 FLAGLER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 FLAGLER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 FLAGLER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 FLAGLER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1605 FLAGLER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 FLAGLER AVE offers parking.
Does 1605 FLAGLER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 FLAGLER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 FLAGLER AVE have a pool?
No, 1605 FLAGLER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 FLAGLER AVE have accessible units?
No, 1605 FLAGLER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 FLAGLER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 FLAGLER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
