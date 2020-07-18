All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1599 West 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1599 West 21st Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

1599 West 21st Street

1599 21st Street West · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1599 21st Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055369

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a central air. With access to porch. Minutes away from US-1. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1599 West 21st Street have any available units?
1599 West 21st Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1599 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1599 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1599 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1599 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 1599 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1599 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1599 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1599 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1599 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1599 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1599 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1599 West 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1599 West 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1599 West 21st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity