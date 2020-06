Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1591 W 25th Available 07/15/19 Beautiful Bottom Floor 3/1 Duplex - Truly a must see. This recently renovated home comes complete with refrigerator, stove, microwave, and toaster in the kitchen. Also has central AC



Home is partially furnished with a sofa set and dining room table along with 2 glass end tables and lamps. (Furnishings Optional)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4408096)