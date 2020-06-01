1590 LE BARON AVE

Amenities
SAN MARCO RIVERFRONT CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, I-95 south, exit San Marco, right on Gary, right on Cedar to LE BARON CONDO - 2 BR, 2.5 BA, living room, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, washer/dryer, 2 balconies, covered parking, condo elevator, sauna, solarium, tile floors w/carpeted BR, Penthouse/townhouse unit on north corner, covered parking, $1850 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF, condo approval and moving fees req, [OT gg/ss] available April 1