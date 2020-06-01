All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

1590 LE BARON AVE

1590 Lebaron Avenue · (904) 710-7837
Location

1590 Lebaron Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
sauna
SAN MARCO RIVERFRONT CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, I-95 south, exit San Marco, right on Gary, right on Cedar to LE BARON CONDO - 2 BR, 2.5 BA, living room, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, washer/dryer, 2 balconies, covered parking, condo elevator, sauna, solarium, tile floors w/carpeted BR, Penthouse/townhouse unit on north corner, covered parking, $1850 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF, condo approval and moving fees req, [OT gg/ss] available April 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 LE BARON AVE have any available units?
1590 LE BARON AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1590 LE BARON AVE have?
Some of 1590 LE BARON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 LE BARON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1590 LE BARON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 LE BARON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 LE BARON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1590 LE BARON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1590 LE BARON AVE does offer parking.
Does 1590 LE BARON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1590 LE BARON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 LE BARON AVE have a pool?
No, 1590 LE BARON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1590 LE BARON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1590 LE BARON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 LE BARON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 LE BARON AVE has units with dishwashers.
