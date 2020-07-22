All apartments in Jacksonville
1577 Saddlebrook Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 1:44 AM

1577 Saddlebrook Lane

1577 Saddlebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1577 Saddlebrook Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1577 Saddlebrook Lane have any available units?
1577 Saddlebrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1577 Saddlebrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1577 Saddlebrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 Saddlebrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1577 Saddlebrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1577 Saddlebrook Lane offer parking?
No, 1577 Saddlebrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1577 Saddlebrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1577 Saddlebrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 Saddlebrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1577 Saddlebrook Lane has a pool.
Does 1577 Saddlebrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1577 Saddlebrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 Saddlebrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1577 Saddlebrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1577 Saddlebrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1577 Saddlebrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
