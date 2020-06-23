Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1577 22ND ST
1577 22nd St W
·
No Longer Available
1577 22nd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
patio / balcony
fireplace
range
refrigerator
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
AMAZING property IN THE 32209! Must see it to believe it. very large house, 2 living rooms, fire place, just beautiful floor, and more.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1577 22ND ST have any available units?
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
Jacksonville Rent Report
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1577 22ND ST have?
Some of 1577 22ND ST's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1577 22ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1577 22ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 22ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1577 22ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1577 22ND ST offer parking?
No, 1577 22ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 1577 22ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1577 22ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 22ND ST have a pool?
No, 1577 22ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1577 22ND ST have accessible units?
No, 1577 22ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 22ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1577 22ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
