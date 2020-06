Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 3BR/2.5BA end unit town home rental, with garage parking, very easy access to I-295, JIA, River City Marketplace, Amazon Fulfillment Center, area beaches and more. Tile downstairs; carpet up. All bedrooms & laundry upstairs. Requirements include no evictions, no felonies, no open collections. Income must be 3 times the monthly rent. Pets may be allowed with specific screening/approval.