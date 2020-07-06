All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

15748 W. Northside Dr

15748 Northside Dr W · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

15748 Northside Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15748 W. Northside Dr Available 07/01/19 4/2 on W. Northside Dr - Welcome home to the gated community of Pine Lake Estates where you are only minutes from the interstate, JIA and RiverCity Marketplace to make shopping/dining/work commutes easy! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, neutral tile and carpet. Inside laundry, breakfast nook, gas fireplace and side entry garage with plenty of additional parking space in the driveway. Tile in the foyer, living room, kitchen and baths - carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing lakefront property with licensed fishing and non-motorized watercraft allowed!

(RLNE2733298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15748 W. Northside Dr have any available units?
15748 W. Northside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15748 W. Northside Dr have?
Some of 15748 W. Northside Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15748 W. Northside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15748 W. Northside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15748 W. Northside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15748 W. Northside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15748 W. Northside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15748 W. Northside Dr offers parking.
Does 15748 W. Northside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15748 W. Northside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15748 W. Northside Dr have a pool?
No, 15748 W. Northside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15748 W. Northside Dr have accessible units?
No, 15748 W. Northside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15748 W. Northside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15748 W. Northside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

