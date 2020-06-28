Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM
15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR
15722 Stedman Lake Drive
No Longer Available
Location
15722 Stedman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home only occupied by one tenant in Bainbridge estates. Easy access to I-95, what a price don't miss out on this rental!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR have any available units?
15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR have?
Some of 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15722 STEDMAN LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
