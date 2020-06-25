All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 11:00 PM

Location

1572 Oak Ridge Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive, especially the finished basement! You can utilize it for gatherings, a game room, movie room, you pick! All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West have any available units?
1572 Oak Ridge Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Oak Ridge Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West offer parking?
No, 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West have a pool?
No, 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1572 Oak Ridge Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
