Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR
15710 Stedman Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
15710 Stedman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 year old home in Bainbridge estates. Has had only one tenant eho has kept it in great condition. Easy access to I-95, don't miss out on this rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR have any available units?
15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15710 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
