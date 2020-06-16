All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

15708 CANOE CREEK DR

15708 Canoe Creek Drive · (904) 229-9006
Location

15708 Canoe Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2868 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Stunning fully refurbished large colonial style home with quick access to I-95, Jax International Airport & River City Marketplace! Inside you will find a gorgeous open kitchen w/ California bartop, new Zanzibar granite, 42'' contemporary flat panel cabinetry, brand new Whirpool Stainless appliance package. The Master suite is downstairs & three expansive bedrooms up (room for a king bed in each) along with two full baths & upstairs loft space. The home is peacefully situated on a large cul-de-sac with plenty of shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15708 CANOE CREEK DR have any available units?
15708 CANOE CREEK DR has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15708 CANOE CREEK DR have?
Some of 15708 CANOE CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15708 CANOE CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
15708 CANOE CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15708 CANOE CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 15708 CANOE CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15708 CANOE CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 15708 CANOE CREEK DR does offer parking.
Does 15708 CANOE CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15708 CANOE CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15708 CANOE CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 15708 CANOE CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 15708 CANOE CREEK DR have accessible units?
Yes, 15708 CANOE CREEK DR has accessible units.
Does 15708 CANOE CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15708 CANOE CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
