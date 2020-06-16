15708 CANOE CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Stunning fully refurbished large colonial style home with quick access to I-95, Jax International Airport & River City Marketplace! Inside you will find a gorgeous open kitchen w/ California bartop, new Zanzibar granite, 42'' contemporary flat panel cabinetry, brand new Whirpool Stainless appliance package. The Master suite is downstairs & three expansive bedrooms up (room for a king bed in each) along with two full baths & upstairs loft space. The home is peacefully situated on a large cul-de-sac with plenty of shade.