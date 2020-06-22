All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

1567 W 6TH ST

1567 6th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1567 6th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Welcome home to this renovated and professionally apartment. Features A/C, fridge, stove, washer and dryer,fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths. Application can be made online or in person. First Month and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 W 6TH ST have any available units?
1567 W 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 W 6TH ST have?
Some of 1567 W 6TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 W 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1567 W 6TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 W 6TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1567 W 6TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1567 W 6TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1567 W 6TH ST does offer parking.
Does 1567 W 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 W 6TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 W 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 1567 W 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1567 W 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1567 W 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 W 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 W 6TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
