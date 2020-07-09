1562 Oldenburg Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Like New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home near airport - Like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Lexington Park. Upgraded stainless appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan. Formal Dining room . Double oven and glass cooktop. Garden tub . Large walk in closets. Large walk in pantry . Screened in patio overlooking pond. Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy .



(RLNE3938069)