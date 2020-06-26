All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15582 TISON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15582 TISON RD
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

15582 TISON RD

15582 Tison Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15582 Tison Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Large Home includes additional Huge Family/Game room on over one acre lot. Detached enormous garage with 840 Sq. Ft. Freshly Painted, great location near River City Marketplace & Parkway Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15582 TISON RD have any available units?
15582 TISON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15582 TISON RD have?
Some of 15582 TISON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15582 TISON RD currently offering any rent specials?
15582 TISON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15582 TISON RD pet-friendly?
No, 15582 TISON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15582 TISON RD offer parking?
Yes, 15582 TISON RD offers parking.
Does 15582 TISON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15582 TISON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15582 TISON RD have a pool?
No, 15582 TISON RD does not have a pool.
Does 15582 TISON RD have accessible units?
No, 15582 TISON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15582 TISON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15582 TISON RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia