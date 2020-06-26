Rent Calculator
15582 TISON RD
15582 TISON RD
15582 Tison Road
No Longer Available
Location
15582 Tison Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Large Home includes additional Huge Family/Game room on over one acre lot. Detached enormous garage with 840 Sq. Ft. Freshly Painted, great location near River City Marketplace & Parkway Shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15582 TISON RD have any available units?
15582 TISON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15582 TISON RD have?
Some of 15582 TISON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15582 TISON RD currently offering any rent specials?
15582 TISON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15582 TISON RD pet-friendly?
No, 15582 TISON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 15582 TISON RD offer parking?
Yes, 15582 TISON RD offers parking.
Does 15582 TISON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15582 TISON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15582 TISON RD have a pool?
No, 15582 TISON RD does not have a pool.
Does 15582 TISON RD have accessible units?
No, 15582 TISON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15582 TISON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15582 TISON RD has units with dishwashers.
