All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM
1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E
1552 Pleasant Park Drive East
No Longer Available
Location
1552 Pleasant Park Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great house in quiet neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spread out ranch style home. Awesome covered patio with a bar area for entertaining or barbecuing. Fenced in yard out back!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E have any available units?
1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E currently offering any rent specials?
1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E pet-friendly?
No, 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E offer parking?
No, 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E does not offer parking.
Does 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E have a pool?
No, 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E does not have a pool.
Does 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E have accessible units?
No, 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1552 PLEASANT PARK DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
