Move In Ready! This young 4 bed 3 bath home is spacious with an open floor plan including a large loft as bonus space! Home features upgraded appliances, 2nd floor laundry, and a large sun porch over looking a fenced-in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1551 PASO FINO DR have any available units?
1551 PASO FINO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.