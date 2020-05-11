All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

1551 PASO FINO DR

1551 Paso Fino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Paso Fino Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Move In Ready! This young 4 bed 3 bath home is spacious with an open floor plan including a large loft as bonus space! Home features upgraded appliances, 2nd floor laundry, and a large sun porch over looking a fenced-in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 PASO FINO DR have any available units?
1551 PASO FINO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 PASO FINO DR have?
Some of 1551 PASO FINO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 PASO FINO DR currently offering any rent specials?
1551 PASO FINO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 PASO FINO DR pet-friendly?
No, 1551 PASO FINO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1551 PASO FINO DR offer parking?
No, 1551 PASO FINO DR does not offer parking.
Does 1551 PASO FINO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 PASO FINO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 PASO FINO DR have a pool?
Yes, 1551 PASO FINO DR has a pool.
Does 1551 PASO FINO DR have accessible units?
No, 1551 PASO FINO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 PASO FINO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 PASO FINO DR has units with dishwashers.

